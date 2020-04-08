The Texas Senior Medicare Patrol, part of the Better Business Bureau Education Foundation, is urging East Texas’ senior residents to be vigilant against scams related to new government stimulus checks.
Stimulus checks will be directly deposited into recipients’ bank accounts if funds received from 2018 tax returns were directly deposited. Otherwise, paper checks will arrive by mail.
Social Security beneficiaries will automatically receive a stimulus check via direct deposit.
The Medicare Patrol urges seniors to beware of the following scams:
It will take at least three weeks for direct deposits to land and up to 10 weeks for paper checks to arrive by mail. Any paper checks received now are a fraud.
Scammers are reaching out to people on social media or by sending text messages with claims they are from the IRS or other government agency and have details about recipients’ stimulus checks.
Scammers pose as a government agency and will send a link to a website or something similar to verify personal information.
Scammers pose as the IRS or other government agency claiming recipients can receive stimulus checks faster if they pay a processing fee.
The Medicare Patrol urges anyone who receives a call or email from someone claiming to be with the IRS or U.S. Treasury to hang up the phone or delete the email.