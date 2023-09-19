Longview-area residents will have a chance next month to learn about and join a state organization that enables senior Texans to develop state policies that affect their peers.
The Texas Silver-Haired Legislature is set to make a presentation 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 at the Longview Public Library about its mission, its committees and past successes.
Gary Gerstenhaber, chair of the organization's Rural Urban Committee, said it was established in 1985 with the goal of increasing outreach with the state's growing senior population.
The organization is a nonpartisan, nonprofit group of volunteers that strives to involve seniors in the legislative process, Gerstenhaber said.
According to its website, the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature "provides a nonpartisan forum for discussion and debate of senior issues, advocacy training, and an avenue through which older citizens may serve as a resource to both public and private sectors."
Gerstenhaber said that while the organization doesn't have any legislative power, it enters the marketplace and visits with residents to gather information about senior issues. If it discovers issues that are related to public policy, the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature researches and studies them to determine whether the concern is something that can be brought forward to the Texas House and Senate, he said.
"After we've studied it, we write resolutions that we create, (and) last session we had 78 resolutions that presented and we had 14 of those move through the House and Senate and become law," Gerstenhaber said.
In addition to a presentation about the organization, the October event at the Longview library also will help interested attendees become a member.
The organization has about 80 members out of its capacity of 123, Gerstenhaber said.
Some of its past successes also will be highlighted by discussing resolutions the organization has helped spur into law, how it did so and what goes into the process, Gerstenhaber said.
As an example, the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature this past year got a resolution passed that increased the personal needs allowance for Medicaid residents in nursing homes, Gerstenhaber said. He added that residents who live in nursing homes and are on Medicaid receive $60 out of their monthly stipend to be used however they want.
"But $60 doesn't go very far," he said.
Through research and submission of a resolution, the organization was able to secure an additional $15 for residents from their monthly Medicaid stipend for a total of $75, he said.
"If a citizen is political and enjoys the politics of going up to the House and Senate and advocating for the bills they feel passionate about, then the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature is a great position for them to want to be in," he said.