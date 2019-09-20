TYLER — A new poll taken after the most recent presidential primary debate says Democrats in Texas prefer former Vice President Joe Biden to former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
Biden is the preferred candidate of 26% of Texas Democrats, followed by O’Rourke at 20%, according to the poll conducted Sept. 13-15 by the University of Texas at Tyler Center for Opinion Research.
Other top candidates among Texas Democrats are Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 18%, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 11%, Cory Booker of New Jersey at 6% and Kamala Harris of California at 5%.
Among all voters, Texans prefer O’Rourke to President Donald Trump 42% to 40%, and Texans prefer Biden to Trump 40% to 38%. Texans prefer Trump to Sanders, Warren, Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
On gun issues, a majority of Texans, 54%, said they do not believe elected officials are doing enough to prevent mass shootings, and 85% of Texas registered voters said they support requiring background checks for all potential gun buyers, compared with 5% who oppose it.
Other gun-related questions revealed that 65% of Texans support so-called red flag laws that allow law enforcement to take guns away from someone a judge deems dangerous; 61% support a nationwide ban on magazine clips with more than 10 bullets; and 59% support a nationwide assault weapons ban.
“Voters are more ambivalent about repealing the law that protects gun manufacturers from being held liable for crimes resulting from the unlawful misuse of firearms,” the center said in a written statement.
It said 41% support repealing law, but 32% oppose doing so, and 22% have a neutral position.
In Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has proposed requiring background checks on private gun sales between strangers, something that federal law does not currently require. O’Rourke has gone further to ask for a mandatory federal buyback of AR-15-style and AK-47-style weapons.
The poll was conducted online using a sample of 1,199 registered Texas voters from Sept. 13 to 15 and was weighted to represent the Texas voter population, and balanced to represent accurate demographic information.
The margin of error on the poll was 2.8 percentage points among all participants and 4.5% among the 474 who identified as Democrats or independents who lean Democrat.
The poll was separate from the focus group the Center for Opinion Research held on Sept. 12.