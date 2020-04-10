The Texas Workforce Commission is warning of scams involving unemployment benefits applications.
The commission urges claimants and unemployed workers to practice caution when providing people with personal information.
Here are scams involving someone claiming to work for the commission:
The person asks for a credit card number;
The person says there is a fee for processing the claim; and
The person asks for more than the last four digits of a bank account and routing number.
A legitimate commission employee will ask to confirm identity through a Social Security number and date of birth. However, an employee will never ask for a credit card number or claim there is a fee associated with a claim, according to the commission.
There is no fee for filing for an unemployment benefits application, and a commission employee cannot change banking information, so the full number is unnecessary.