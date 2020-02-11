The Historic Upshur Museum’s 17th annual Antique Appraisal Fair is scheduled Feb. 22 at the Yamboree Exhibit Building in Gilmer.
Six experienced appraisers with expertise in general antiques, paper goods, collectibles, old weapons and military items, toys, tools, coins and estate jewelry will be on band, Appraisal Fair Chairman Betty Slocum said.
The event is a fundraiser for the museum. Fees are $10 for one appraised item, or $20 to have three items appraised.
Raffle tickets also will be available for a drawing that day. Prizes include gifts cards to Papacita’s Mexican Restaurant and Los Pinos Winery.
For information, call Slocum at (903) 843-5166.