Joe Erwin sat Wednesday outside of Buckner Westminster Place in Longview waving an American flag, dressed in his green Army uniform and wearing a patriotic face mask as a parade of vehicles passed by.
The 92-year-old, who served in the Korean War, was one of more than 100 veterans honored by the Classic Car Caravan for Veterans Day organized by LifeCare Health Services.
“I’m happy we were able to do that,” said LifeCare Vice President of Operations Sabrina Yoder. “The looks on the veterans faces — they just lit up.”
Mark McSweeney, chaplain and grief coach for LifeCare Health Services, organized the event with an aim of honoring local veterans while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The vehicles started off at Flying Burger & Seafood on East Hawkins Parkway in Longview and visited seven facilities before returning for lunch. (Though eight were originally scheduled, one location dropped out Wednesday morning.)
Several locations allowed residents to sit outside, socially distanced, to see the caravan. Residents held up flags and streamers and waved, thanking the drivers for stopping by. One man banged a pot with a spoon from his balcony at Arabella of Longview to the delight of McSweeney’s granddaughter, Skylar Thomas, 10, who rode with him at the front of the parade in a convertible.
“It was great to see the vets,” McSweeney said. “I think of the things those guys have went through with the different conflicts. Our freedom is truly based on their sacrifice. I felt happy that we could do this.”
The caravan included 17 vehicles and two motorcycles — classic as well as “normal” vehicles.
One vehicle carried 100-year-old World War II veteran Charlie Clayton, who was driven along the route by his neighbor, Bill Reed, 73, also a veteran.
“To have an actual 100-year-old World War II veteran ride is just a treat,” McSweeney said. “It’s special.”
Clayton said he greatly enjoyed riding in the parade as well as getting out of the house to see people.
“This town has expanded a lot since I been out here,” he said. “You get to be 100 years old, and you see things change.”
“I asked him today if he wanted to go to the parade, and he said, ‘Well, yes I want to go,’ ” Reed said, laughing. “He doesn’t get out too often.”
Along with Buckner Westminster and Arabella, Hawkins Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care, Trinity Timbers Assisted Living, Havencare Nursing and Rehabilitation, Heritage at Longview and Heartis Longview received visits from the caravan.
Sarah Shelton, who works in marketing for LifeCare, spent her eighth day on the job handing out gift bags and flags to veterans at each facility.
McSweeney and his granddaughter spent three weekends making plaques for the veterans that say, “America. Land of the free because of the brave.”
“It was fun,” Skylar said. She usually does a patriotic magic show with her grandfather for the holiday but was still happy to participate in the parade.
Though the parade was for the veterans, McSweeney did not want other residents to feel forgotten.
“It’s for them too,” he said. “Just being able to get out and wave, get outside of the building.”