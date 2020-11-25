The Thanksgiving holiday will affect sanitation services for Longview residents.
City of Longview offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. All city offices will resume regular business hours Monday.
Sanitation services will not run Thursday, and garbage for customers that day will be collected Friday. The compost facility will be closed Thursday and Friday but will reopen Saturday.
The Longview Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday. Book drops and curbside pickup also will be closed. The library will resume normal business hours Saturday.
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed Thursday and Friday but reopen Saturday.
And Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, will end service at noon today and will not operate Thursday. Regular transportation service will resume Friday.
During the holiday, residents may report a water or sewer emergency by calling (903) 236-3030.