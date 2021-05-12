In the early hours of May 3, packages headed for the Pine Tree area of Longview were loaded onto Daniel Carmical’s UPS truck, although his regular route takes him to Liberty City. Unbeknownst to the delivery driver, that logistical mistake put him in the right place at the right time.
Carmical, 36, broke down a door to rescue a man inside a burning home that day in a Pine Tree neighborhood.
Homeowners Ben and Kateland Slater said they're grateful for Carmical’s quick thinking.
“It would have probably been way worse,” Ben Slater said.
While making his last deliveries about 8 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of West Primrose Lane, Carmical said he smelled smoke and saw flames coming out of the roof vents of a house across the street.
“As I was walking up to the house, I could smell an odd type of smoke,” he said, noting that it didn't smell like burning leaves. He said he looked around to see what was burning.
Neighbors outside yelled that the house across the street was on fire.
Carmical said it appeared as if no one was home because there was no vehicle in the driveway.
“Someone started yelling that there is someone home and the truck was in the back,” he said. “The adrenaline kicked in.”
Doorbell video posted on Facebook from the home where Carmical made his delivery shows flames coming out of the roof vent and the driver take off running into the street toward the house.
Carmical said he yelled and knocked on the door first to try to get the attention of anyone inside before busting through the door.
Kicking the door in was more difficult than he expected.
“You see people kicking doors in on TV and movies,” he said, chuckling. “It's not that easy. It did not budge the first time. After that first kick when it didn’t move, I could feel my heart going crazy.”
It took two more good kicks to get the door open. Surprisingly, the door looks unharmed — it’s the frame that was damaged.
“I see now why the SWAT teams have that big ramrod,” Carmical said.
He said Ben Slater walked down the hallway, and Carmical said he assumed he must have been asleep.
“I was watching TV in bed with the sound up,” Ben Slater said, laughing. He didn’t see any smoke in the bedroom and was startled by the sound of Carmical breaking in and yelling “UPS.”
“I told him his house was on fire,” Carmical said.
“I was like, 'Oh that’s weird,' ” Ben Slater said, laughing.
“It was oddly quiet throughout the house. I mean, you would expect to hear popping or something,” Carmical said.
The fire started in the back of the oldest part of the house where the laundry was located and traveled up into the attic. The bedroom was in a newer addition to the house.
The home was otherwise empty except for a cat and dog. Carmical went with Ben Slater to get the dog out of the backyard, and the cat was found later in another part of the house, scared but unharmed.
“It amazes me how quickly it spread,” Carmical said. Within 15 to 20 seconds, he said, the flames were shooting 8 to 10 feet high.
Longview firefighters arrived shortly after and found flames coming from the roof of the house, said Fire Marshal Kevin May. The crews accessed the attic and found heavy smoke and flames.
No one was injured.
May credits Carmical, neighbors and the fire department’s quick response with preventing the house from completely burning.
“I was laying there in bed, but you never really know with the fire situations what could have happened,” Ben Slater said. “We’re thankful.”
“It all happened very fast,” Carmical said. “I don't know why, but I apologized to him for kicking in his door.”
He left his information and finished working.
“I noticed that my next delivery was supposed to be to their house,” Carmical said, adding that he took the box and drove it back over after work where he met the Slaters.
“The ironic part of everything is that’s not my delivery area,” Carmical said. “I did it for 12 years and just happened to come in Monday and part of Pine Tree had been put on my truck. I wasn’t supposed to be there.”
But he said he grew up in the neighborhood and lives about a mile-and-a-half away from Primrose Lane.
“I rode bicycles up and down that street as a kid,” Carmical said. “That makes it rewarding that I could help someone in my community.”
Carmical said it was fortunate that the Slaters' neighbors were outside and that he happened to be making a delivery at that time.
“I think it was God’s will for me to get over there that day,” Carmical said. “Come to find out, one of my old neighbors, he was one of the first firefighters on scene and the first to go through that house.”
The Slaters had remodeled part of the 1950s house fairly recently. When firefighters arrived, they tried to save wedding pictures and personal items off of the walls.
Kateland Slater said the material things are replaceable, but her husband is not.
“I contacted (Carmical’s) supervisor the next day or two days after,” she said. “I just wanted to tell him that (Carmical) is amazing and we wanted to say thank you.”
She said she wanted to make sure he was recognized for his heroism.
The Slater family and Carmical were surprised by the amount of attention on social media and the praise Carmical received for his actions.
“I don't think I deserve it,” he said. “This is the first time I ever had to run into a burning house, but our first responders do it on a daily basis. It’s definitely given me an appreciation for what our firemen do.”
Carmical said he told his family that he didn’t know what to do with all the attention, but he was reminded that the world needs good, positive stories.
“Think of all the negative news you read,” he said. “If there is a good story, I need to talk about it. It puts a little faith back in people.”
The Slaters expect that they will be able to rebuild and renovate without a complete demolition, and a GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up.