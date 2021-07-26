Longview ISD’s former South Ward Elementary School was dedicated Monday afternoon with a new name in honor of Clarence Bailey, the district’s first Black school board member.
Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent James Hockenberry, Board of Trustees member Troy Simmons and Bailey’s daughter Sherry Bailey Smith spoke at the ceremony. More than 80 people gathered in the school’s library to honor Bailey.
“To be honest, I thought maybe 10 or 15 people would be here,” Smith said, overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for her father and family. Guest after guest approached Smith to tell stories about Bailey.
Smith said knowing her father will go down as a part of Longview history has not fully set in. When it does hit her, Smith believes that there will be tears of joy.
“I’m really overwhelmed and excited,” Smith said. “It means the world.”
Longview City Council Members Wray Wade and Nona Snoddy also attended the ceremony.
District trustees voted unanimously in May to change the name of the school at 1011 S. Mobberly Ave. to Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, also to be known as "The Bailey School.”
“Mr. Bailey left a legacy of service and dedication to students, staff and families of this district,” Hockenberry said. “Our hope is that by dedicating this campus in his name, Longview ISD can show some small gesture of appreciation for Mr. Bailey and his life of service to our community.”
Smith, who now lives in Arlington, went to South Ward as a child. South Ward opened in 1936 and served Black students during segregation.
“I thank God for this opportunity and I just wish my dad was here to see this honor,” Smith said. “Just knowing that I went to this school. This is going to be named after him. This school that I attended. It just means so much.”
Simmons spoke about the 10 or 11 years he spent on the school board with Bailey.
“Those who knew Clarence can attest to how difficult he was to work with,” Simmons said, causing laughter and agreement from those in attendance. “That’s just the reality. A good guy.”
Bailey, who died in February, was elected to the Longview ISD board in 1977 and served for 21 years. He was elected four years after the district integrated its schools.
“You can imagine how difficult that post was,” Simmons said of the time period. “It’s 2021, and it’s still difficult. So, you can imagine what he went through.”
Simmons’ service on the board began at Bailey’s recommendation, he said. He told the story of how they fought for a new school building for South Ward — prior to the most recent building — and the politics surrounding it.
At the time, Simmons said, a committee had decided that the campus would close and children would be bussed to other schools because “there was no room in South Longview” for a new campus.
Much to the delight of Bailey’s family, Simmons imitated Bailey’s reaction to hearing that there was no room for a new campus: “Oh, what the hell, they don’t know…”
Eventually, the district ended up purchasing property surrounding the old South Ward school and it remained in the area. Their efforts were met with pushback, some related to race, Simmons said.
“Without Clarence’s commitment to changing education in this state, in this city, in this community for everyone, this building, this new South Ward would never have existed,” Simmons said.
The two often disagreed, but Simmons said he had great respect for Bailey.
“What he did for his community, when he’s doing it out of love and a commitment to this community, you have to respect that,” he said.
In 1959, Bailey graduated from Mary C. Womack High School and then attended Wiley College, earning a degree in physical education and biology.
Bailey’s granddaughter Tasha Griffin also spoke, noting that she went to Wiley College as well.
“I’m glad to see the outpouring of love and support and the lives that he touched,” Griffin said. “Just the legacy that he left, the memories that he left and I know he would just be so overwhelmed with joy if he was here today to be able to see that his hard work paid off.”
Bailey also attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and received a master’s degree in psychology. He would go on to serve as a teacher and coach for Longview ISD for seven years. He also served on various committees for the Longview Chamber of Commerce, Longview High School, East Texas Area Boy Scouts of America, the Longview NAACP, Wiley College and became an associate pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Longview.
Though she does not remember all of her father’s time on the school board, Smith is often approached by people who remember him from his many service activities.
“So many people called me after his death, and they tell me how much they really appreciated his help,” Smith said.