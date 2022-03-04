After 50 years of providing the community with intricately choreographed performances, the Longview Ballet Theatre is staging what could be its final production this weekend.
Founder and Artistic Director Pat George Mitchell has been teaching ballet for 53 years and has overseen numerous productions over the years, including "Swan Lake," "Nutcracker" and "Sleeping Beauty."
Mitchell said this weekend's performances of "Cinderella" at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center will be her last before retiring.
"It's been very bittersweet to close this career of mine out at this point," she said Thursday.
Katherine McCrory, a member of the Longview Ballet Theatre board, said the board is focused on celebrating Mitchell's 50 years with the company and is not looking for her replacement.
"It takes a really special person to fill that spot," she said Friday. "We just don't have that person currently."
She added there are no concrete plans for the ballet theater's future.
Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos said ticket sales for performances of "Cinderella" have been strong, and she expects thousands of people at the Belcher Center this weekend.
"I think that's indicative of how strong the support is for the arts in Longview, including the performing arts," she said.
The loss of the ballet theater is going to leave a big hole and will be missed in the community, Cavazos added.
"I'm trying to remain hopeful that maybe in the future, someone else will step up who wants to offer something similar to what Mrs. Mitchell has provided to this community," she said.
Mitchell said she has no intention of slowing down and is working on getting her memoir published and hoping to get a documentary made. She also is considering guest teaching, master classes and speaking engagements.
"My job isn't done," she said. "It's just going to be done in a different vein. I love teaching."
Mitchell is undecided if she wants to sell her ballet studio and said she also is uncertain what the future of ballet productions looks like in the city.
"I'm happy and proud that football land can also be ballet land," Mitchell said of the Longview area.
Performances of "Cinderella" are set 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased on the Longview Ballet Theatre and Belcher Center websites.