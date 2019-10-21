The episode of a PBS show about Texas filmed this summer in the Longview area, highlighting local things to see and do, will be aired beginning this week.
Chet Garner, host of “The Daytripper,” and his crew spent two days in July filming in and around Longview for a show that brings his Texas-sized adventures to Gregg and Upshur counties.
A 30-second preview clip posted Monday on Facebook shows familiar scenes from the Longview area, including LeTourneau University, Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Mobberly Avenue, Thomas Falls Outdoor Adventures & Event Center in Diana and Tuscan Pig Italian Kitchen. The video also shows a clip of Garner riding in a hot air balloon with Great Texas Balloon Race founder Bill Bussey.
A post specifically about the show's visit to Bodacious Bar-B-Q compared the plate of meat to fine art.
"A meat plate so beautiful, it should be sitting next to the Mona Lisa in the Louvre," the post reads. "It's this kind of meat artistry that's caused Bodacious Bar-B-Q to go from a small-town joint to a restaurant chain spanning from here to Louisiana."
A local carrier lists KERA out of Dallas as the PBS affiliate in the region. KERA is scheduled to air "The Daytripper" at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“The Daytripper” team typically trims down 10 hours of footage into an episode, devoting four to five minutes to each locale visited, Garner said during the two-day Longview filming stop in July. Each episode also offers stories from the road.
“Longview epitomizes why I love my job,” he said. “You travel to a town that most people don’t know anything about, and you get to tell stories of amazing barbecue, people adventures.”
Check out the promo video here: