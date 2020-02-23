From staff reports
JEFFERSON — The good times were rollin’ Saturday as the full spirit of Mardi Gras took over Jefferson for the community’s Grand Parade.
The 31st Mardi Gras Upriver weekend in downtown Jefferson, hosted by the Krewe of Hebe, saw record crowds as thousands took in sunshine and a break in rainfall to enjoy Mardi Gras festivities.
The parade started with a showcase of motorcycles and ATVs participating in the motorcycle parade.
In the Grand Parade, a wide variety of floats embraced this year’s theme, “Holidays on the Bayou,” featuring patriotic decorated entries for July Fourth, New Year’s Eve, Day of the Dead, Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day.
“All of the floats this year put in a lot of hard work and it showed,” head parade judge Suzanne Parker said. “For the first time, we had a difference of just one point between the first and second place winners.”
Best of Show and winner of the Sam Bell Memorial Award by the Krewe of Procrastination with Queen Francis was “St. Party’s Day,” a St. Patrick’s Day float decked out in green, gold and four-leaf clovers.
Second place and winner of the King’s trophy by the Krewe of Fuquau was “Day of the Dead,” complete with a wide variety of sugar skulls and items representing Hispanic heritage.
Third place and this year’s recipient of the Queen’s trophy by the Krewe of FOJA was “Halloween,” a float showcasing a scary cast including Freddy Krueger and Pennywise the Clown.
The Most Artistic Krewe Entry and recipient of the Howard Howard Artistic Award by the Krewe of Friends was a Mardi Gras-themed float adorned in sparkles and a variety of Cajun critters, including a walking crawfish.
The Best Mardi Gras Spirit Award for the Best Non-Krewe entry was a “New Year’s Eve 2020” float, showcasing dancing and fun right before the ball drops incorporating the “roaring 20s.”
This year’s Mardi Gras Upriver Queen is Frances Turner, who was joined by King Jimmy Moore on floats in the Saturday parade.
Mardi Gras fun will continue today with the children’s parade at 2 p.m. in downtown Jefferson. There will also be a carnival in the parking lot behind the historical Marion County Courthouse, which is undergoing renovations.
Patrons to this year’s Mardi Gras Upriver weekend are encouraged to join in the festivities by wearing their best Mardi Gras gear or by dressing in their favorite holiday attire.