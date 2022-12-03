The Grinch will be back and causing trouble soon at the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's second annual A Green Christmas event.
The free event is set 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Green at of Texas 31 and Spur 63.
Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia said the theme of A Green Christmas was inspired by the presence of The Grinch along with the park where the event is held.
The area will be decorated with an illuminated walkway with trees alongside it, and a sleigh hayride will be available for children and adults to ride, Garcia said.
Trees along the walkway, which have been adopted and decorated by various city departments, will be part of a small contest with the winning department receiving a gift basket, she said. The trees' theme will follow the theme of the event and be decorated with The Grinch in mind, she added.
Local students also are set to perform, including the band from Judson Middle School, the choir from Ware Elementary School, the dance team from Foster Middle School and possibly the Longview High School cheerleaders, Garcia said.
In addition to the school performances, the Madams of Mayhem roller derby team are set to perform, she said.
Various community partners will have games and activities set up for attendees, such as BioLife, which will have a spinning wheel with a chance to win prizes; Healthcare Express, which will have a photo cube for people to walk through and take a picture; Raising Cane's, which will be giving out free children's meal vouchers and offer a Christmas arts and crafts station; and ETCADA, which will have a Christmas-themed game.
Food and beverage trucks also will be onsite.
This past year's turnout of about 350 people was low by Garcia's standards, adding that the weather was cold and wet. With the weather set to be clearer and not as cold next week, she's hoping for a turnout of about 500 people.
"Christmas is one of those times where we're all trying to look for things to do for the kiddos," Garcia said. "We just wanna be able to offer them something traditional to do with the family that's free of charge."
Garcia wants attendees to be aware of the limited parking at The Green and said residents are welcome to park at Coburn's next door.
For information, visit facebook.com/LongviewParks .