The Texas Department of Transportation began pretreating roadways in some East Texas counties Thursday in preparation for possible weekend winter weather.
The Atlanta District, which includes Upshur, Harrison Panola counties and others, was waiting for the heavy fog to clear Thursday morning before heading out to pretreat bridges and overpasses.
"We're still a go to go out and pretreat," district spokeswoman Heather Deaton said.
The Tyler District opted to hold off on brining Thursday morning, spokesman Jeff Williford said. His district includes Gregg, Smith and Rusk counties along with others.
"At least not today," he said.
The district will continue to evaluate conditions and the forecast along with the National Weather Service.
"While temperatures will drop below freezing, we think the rapid warmup will help keep roadways from becoming hazardous," Williford said. "We are working with the National Weather Service to keep us updated and will have our crews on standby should the need arise."
Temperatures will begin to drop significantly late Saturday, with a high of about 40 degrees Sunday and a low in the mid-20s.
There’s even a chance of sleet and snow showers in the region early Sunday.
"Motorists are asked to be mindful of TxDOT vehicles that will be spreading brine on roads," Deaton said in a release. "We urge drivers to slow down and increase the following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you."
The department began initial preparations for the winter weather season in November with demonstrations and equipment preparations.
TxDOT uses snowplows, motor graders, brine makers and other equipment during the winter months. The Atlanta district, covering nine counties in northeast Texas, has more than 120 pieces of equipment.
“In addition, almost 4,000,000 pounds of salt are in storage at maintenance sections across the district,” TxDOT Atlanta District Engineer Buddy Williams said in a statement. “We can also store 135,000 gallons of brine.”
As the department prepares for possible inclement winter weather by getting equipment ready for pretreating and clearing roadways, TxDOT urges drivers to be prepared as well.
TxDOT Safety Officer J.J. Singleton said that antifreeze, batteries, tires and windshield wipers should be checked on all vehicles.
“Motorists should have an emergency kit,” Singleton said. “In case they get stranded, things like a first aid kit, booster cables, flashlights and abrasive materials like sand or cat litter could be extremely helpful.”
TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Kristy Whisenhunt said patience on the road could make the difference in whether you get home safely.
“Always use caution on slick or icy roads,” she said. “Slow down, and when you must stop, brake gently and use slow, steady pushes to test traction.”
Winter weather can create unpredictable and dangerous driving conditions. If possible, TxDOT advises travelers to stay off roads during wintry precipitation. People who must drive should use extreme caution.
Motorists can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org or by calling 1-800-452-9292.