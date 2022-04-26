Strong winds blew Tuesday through the parking lot of the Longview Mall where Family Promise had set up a tent as part of East Texas Giving Day.
The goal of Tuesday’s virtual fundraising campaign was to bring the region together on a single day and as one community to raise money and awareness for East Texas nonprofit organizations. East Texas Giving Day provides the public an opportunity to donate financially and pledge volunteer hours to a variety of nonprofit organizations.
Almost 300 nonprofit groups will benefit from the donations, including 33 in Gregg County.
Family Promise Executive Director Doris Ramaly said the organization has participated in East Texas Giving Day since it started in 2016. Ramaly manned a table Tuesday outside the mall that was set up with complimentary cookies and coffee along with raffle boxes from various local businesses, including Silver Grizzly Espresso, Copper Tree Retreat, Horaney’s and more.
By selling raffle tickets, Family Promise aims to raise funds to help families with children who are on the verge of homelessness, Ramaly said.
Family Promise works with local churches and volunteers to provide shelter, meals and training to help families find employment, become stable in a permanent home and regain financial independence.
“We help them with rent and utilities so everything that we make (Tuesday) would be helping our families to not become homeless,” she said.
According to Ramaly, her organization helped 47 families and 107 people within those families in 2021.
“This year, we’ve helped 23 families, so as you can see, the need is greater this year, and things are very costly like fuel and groceries, and rents are going up. So families are caught in between, and it’s very hard for (them) right now,” she said.
The organization’s goal for this year’s East Texas Giving Day was to raise as much as this past year, which Ramaly said was $16,000. That amount was able to help 16 families, she said.
The organization Tuesday partnered with Street Licious, which set up its food truck nearby.
“We’ve had a good number stopping by. ... Now that it’s the lunch hour, people are starting to come by with Street Licious being here,” Ramaly said.
Janet Cook stopped by Tuesday to purchase a Family Promise raffle ticket and said she won a prize at this past year’s raffle. She chose a ticket in the hopes of winning a garden package being offered by Horaney’s. The prize includes a $300 gift card and 30-minute garden consultation.
Ramaly said it was important for people to participate in East Texas Giving Day because nonprofit groups need support with challenges facing the community, such as cost-of-living increases.
The organization will draw for the raffle at 11 a.m. Wednesday on a livestream on its Facebook page, Ramaly said.