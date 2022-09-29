Jackson Costello, 9, makes soap bubbles as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Rachel Martin-McPherson and her daughter Ruby, 1, enjoy a snack as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Jackson Costello, 9, makes soap bubbles as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Rachel Martin-McPherson and her daughter Ruby, 1, enjoy a snack as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center wrapped up its fifth Concerts in the Garden concert series Thursday with a performance by East Mountain Bluegrass.
"It's been great,' said Steven Chamblee, executive director of the arboretum. "There's really no other place to have concerts like this."
Attendees were able to bring their own food and coolers with beer or wine to enjoy during the concert, which is set to a background of a "beautiful pond and a fountain."
He estimated 1,600 to 2,000 people attended the four-concert series, which helped raise money for the arboretum. He expects the concert series might be expanded when it returns in the spring.
The concerts, though, serve a larger purpose of bringing in new people to the arboretum, with Chamblee noting how new the arboretum is. The $10 adult admission makes it an affordable option and great value, he said, considering attendees can bring picnics from home.
Rachel Martin-McPherson and her daughter Ruby, 1, enjoy a snack as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Jackson, 9, and Hudson Costello, 4, of White Oak roll down a hill at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Jackson Costello, 9, makes soap bubbles as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Jackson, 9, and Hudson Costello, 4, of White Oak roll down a hill at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Rachel Martin-McPherson and her daughter Ruby, 1, enjoy a snack as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Jackson, 9, and Hudson Costello, 4, of White Oak roll down a hill at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Jackson Costello, 9, makes soap bubbles as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Jackson, 9, and Hudson Costello, 4, of White Oak roll down a hill at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests listen as East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
East Mountain Bluegrass performs at the final Roots in the Garden concert of the season Wednesday, September 29, 2022, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Les Hassell Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo
"There are a lot of people who have never set foot in here," he said. "One of the ways we judge success is how many new people we bring in. ... Quite a few of the concert-goers, this is their first time here."
The arboretum also has its signature fundraiser event coming up Oct. 22. What started as a pop-up party with surprise locations has graduated to "The Garden Party." It will be held in what is currently the arboretum's warehouse, which is planned to be renovated into an event center.
The Royal Dukes will perform, and the event features a full bar and catered meal. The warehouse will be converted into a garden for the event, complete with live trees, Chamblee said.
Jo Lee Ferguson wishes she kept her maiden name - Hammer - because it was perfect for a reporter. She’s a local girl who loves writing about her hometown. She and LNJ Managing Editor Randy Ferguson have two children and a crazy husky.