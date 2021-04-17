A light mist fell Friday evening on an already rain-soaked, muddy arena, but it didn’t damper the spirits of the competitors and spectators at the 30th annual Longview PRCA Rodeo.
The Longview Greggton Rotary Club fundraiser returned for a two-night run after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families roamed around outside the arena, enjoying the food, mechanical bull rides, pony rides and petting zoo.
Many of the children were new to the rodeo.
Corbin Stracerner, 5, said he was excited to be at his first rodeo, coming from Whitehouse.
“I’m gonna do mutton busting,” Corbin said, explaining the event: “Hanging on to the sheep.”
Heston Steenland, 4, of Diana tried out the mechanical bull.
“It’s his very first time,” said his mother, Jennifer Steenland. “As soon as we walked in and he saw it, he said ‘I want to ride that.’ ”
Heston managed to stay on the bull just like the next rider, Colt Ruiz.
Colt, 4, was just a few weeks too young for mutton busting, so he tried his hand at the mechanical bull. He and his parents, Albert and Breanna, recently moved to Longview from California.
“This is a new experience for all of us,” Albert Ruiz said. “We love the people in Longview. The community has been great, and we love the culture.”
For the competitors, returning to Longview is the beginning of the rodeo season.
“I ain’t never been so glad to be somewhere where it’s pouring rain,” Blake Miller of Belton said. “I had like 36 pro rodeos booked last year and only did three because of COVID.”
Miller, 23, is a bullfighter and has come to the Longview rodeo for about three years.
“Every year I’ve come here, it’s been raining,” Miller said, laughing. “Even with the rain it’s one of the most homiest and nicest place to be at, and the committee does a great job of putting the rodeo together, so it’s very smooth. And they make you feel at home, and the hospitality is amazing. It’s a great town.”
The rodeo features bull riding, bronco riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and tie down roping.
“This is my first pro rodeo of the year since COVID,” Miller said. “We’re excited to be here. I’m excited to go rodeo.”
“Rain Is A Good Thing” by Luke Bryan played over the speakers as competitors signed in at the rodeo secretary’s office in a shed.
Riley Reigier traveled 31 hours from his home in Alberta, Canada, just to compete as a saddle bronc rider. This is his first time riding in Longview.
“There was no season in Canada last year,” he said, adding that he’s excited to compete again. “I’d prefer it if it was sunny though.”
Chase Thompson of Stephenville had a different view of the weather.
“As much as we all need rain, we’re kind of glad it’s here,” he said. “We’re just glad Longview is stepping up and putting on a rodeo.”
Thompson and others were signing up for team roping.
“COVID put a damper on our year last year. Yeah, it was pretty wrecked for anybody involved in this,” he said. “We’re all tired of being at home, and we’re ready to go.”
Texas Oncology sponsored the evening, and Longview Greggton Rotary Club members wore pink shirts for “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night to support breast cancer awareness.
Tonight’s sponsors are Coors and Peter’s Chevrolet.
All revenue generated from the annual rodeo is reinvested into community programs, scholarships and facilities, according to the Longview Greggton Rotary Club.