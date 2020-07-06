Janet Ragland’s beliefs about work are simple. It should be fun; and she’s had a lot of it.
LeTourneau’s director of university relations is leaving her post just shy of her 18-year anniversary to handle media relations at the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center.
“I think your work should be fun,” she said. “We spend so much time doing it, it should be something that keeps us interested.”
In her position, Ragland informed the media of interesting stories at LeTourneau University.
Ragland studied journalism and photography at Stephen F. Austin State University. She eventually ended her reporting career by working at Southern Methodist University in the news and information office.
She commuted every day from Lindale, so the offer of a commute half that time to LeTourneau University was too good to pass up.
Her replacement, Senior Director for Communications Leah Gorman, has been at LeTourneau University for about a year and a half after working at Kilgore College for 18 years.
An East Texas native, Gorman said she is from Kilgore and attended the University of Oklahoma.
“We want to continue our great relationships with the local media and being able to profile the university and all the good things that are happening there,” she said. “And continue the excellence of providing information to our local community and regionally and continue the good work of spreading the word about LeTourneau.”
Ragland said she enjoyed seeing the growth of the campus, such as the construction of the Belcher Center on campus and the addition of the nursing school.
“I always felt that I had the absolute best job on campus. I felt like I was the head cheerleader for the university,” she said. “There were always interesting students or projects or faculty. LeTourneau University is an incredible place. I fully believe God just has His hand on that place and the students that come through there.”
But dealing with her husband’s health issues means Ragland could not turn down a chance to work closer to home and be part of something she thinks is special.
“I spent a lot of time in the last couple of years in hospitals,” she said. “So, when I saw in the Longview News-Journal that there was going to be a medical school in East Texas, I just lit up and thought, ‘oh how exciting would it be to be part of that?’ And God brought it about. I’m actually very humbled to get to be part of that.”
Ragland said the campus will bring more students to East Texas for their undergraduate degree and medical school, which will benefit the community and economy.
“What I’ve learned over the last couple of years — education’s always been really important to me and pursuing education — but if you don’t have your health, I mean, that’s really, really important,” she said. “I’ve always been one of those people who, I need to work for something I believe in. University public relations, it’s about getting a story out; there’s research that’s going on that’s wonderful that people need to know.”
Though she is trading schools, Ragland’s graduate alma mater always will be LeTourneau, where she earned a Master of Business Administration.
“I love the vision of the university, that our students will see their life’s work as a holy calling with eternal impact and that they can go into every workplace in every nation. It’s just a really worthy goal and a great vision,” she said. “It’s just so fun to see students come in, and you watch them grow and they move on and they become alumni and you see how God takes their life. It’s just so exciting to see how their stories all unfold. And that’s what I love; I love telling the stories.”