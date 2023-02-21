The former Longview Community Theatre has been given 60 days to make repairs or demolish a structure currently incorporated at the historic Longview Junction.
Tuesday, the Longview Municipal Court held a hearing to consider whether the structure at 811 E Methvin St. should be condemned. While no one from the dissolved Longview Community Theatre was at the hearing, representatives from Theatre Longview were present.
Denise Knutson, Doug Shook and Mitchell Randall represented Theatre Longview, which is seeking to acquire the building in question, Knutson said.
Terry Jackson, prosecutor and assistant city attorney, presented the information to Judge Larry Merriman. He explained there have been several fires at the structure and that the building is not in a good state. Judge Merriman asked Knutson if the structure could be rehabilitated and she said she didn’t think so since it had been burned so many times.
“I think the ultimate goal is to have it demolished and then build a new building there that would be rehearsal space and storage and set-building space for the theatre,” she explained.
She further stated that the property has not been signed over to Theatre Longview yet and it’s still in the process of trying to do so. Shook said when Longview Community Theatre disbanded, it still had property in its name — property which has been sitting without action being taken. Further, the area falls in the Cultural Arts District of the city, which is what caught Theatre Longview’s attention, he said.
“Our end goal is to secure buildings that aren’t in our name, but are for the performing arts, and rehabilitate them to not only make a facility that we can use, but also make that area of Longview more sustainable,” he said.
Until the property has been signed over to Theatre Longview, the group is unable to start any work at the site.
Merriman signed a 30-day order to either repair or demolish the structure, which comes with an additional 30 days in the event a lienholder exists and comes forward.
Jackson explained that the order, known officially as an order with findings of fact, is sent to whoever is connected to the property. In this case, that’s Longview Community Theatre, which no longer exists. Knowing that, the municipal court still has to issue the order to comply with city ordinance and statute, he said.
If Longview Community Theatre fails to respond in the given 60 days, an officer from the Longview Police Department will inspect the property and approach any interested parties (Theatre Longview) to determine what needs to be done. If a demolition is determined to be needed, the officer will ask the court to sign a warrant of demolition and the city will tear down the structure.
Jackson added that if during that time Theatre Longview wanted to repair or demolish the structure, they would be able to do so without needing to return to the court.
“We have no objection to whatever they want to do,” he said. “If they wanted to take it upon themselves they could, they wouldn’t need to get approval from us.”
Knutson said after the meeting that Theatre Longview is working with a title company to reach out to former members of Longview Community Theatre to get the property signed over.
She added that another building at 807 E Methvin St. is also owned by Longview Community Theatre, and Theatre Longview is trying to secure that property as well. If acquired, the building would be used for smaller shows, improv groups, workshops and more. The building at 811 E Methvin St. would serve as a new home for rehearsal space for the theatre but main-stage performances would still take place at the Longview Community Center, she said.
“The theatre needs a home within the Cultural Arts District,” Knutson added.