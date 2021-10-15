After 75 years of service to the POW/MIA community and other veterans, a Longview woman was honored Friday by friends and family during a “This is Your Life”-style celebration at Parkview on Hollybrook assisted living facility.
Wearing blue jeans and a red and white-striped shirt, Helen Smith, 95, said she was a bit concerned with her attire for the event.
“They told me to ‘dress up in red, white and blue,’ ” she said, pausing to prepare the crowd for one of her punchlines, “but I told them all I had to wear was the purple dress my son left down there for me to be buried in.”
VFW Post 4002 representatives performed a flag-folding ceremony before presenting Smith with the flag and their thanks for her service.
City Councilwoman Kristin Ishihara read a proclamation from Mayor Andy Mack declaring Friday as “Helen Smith Day in Longview.”
Before their marriage in 1946, Smith’s husband, Gordon Allen Smith, spent three-and-a-half years as a Japanese prisoner of war after his capture following the fall of Bataan during World War II.
“Working with vets has been my life since I married my husband,” Smith said. “If it wasn’t for veterans, I wouldn’t be living in a free country, and that’s why I have so much love and respect for the veterans of this nation — they will always be my heroes.”
The couple spent the next 50-plus years, until her husband’s death in 2000, serving the POW/MIA community. Following his death, Smith continued their work, making numerous trips to Washington, D.C., to speak before Congress on veterans issues.
“As a veteran, it’s unbelievable to have someone in the community like her. There’s nobody else like Miss Helen,” said David Applewhite, member of Vietnam Veterans of America William Perkins Chapter No. 987. “She’s made so many trips on behalf of the veterans and POW/MIAs in this area, and at every one of our VFW functions, she was always there — wherever it may have been.
"If you asked Miss Helen, she would be there, and that means an awful lot to us veterans. I just thank God for Miss Helen.”