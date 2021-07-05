Toddler Mateo Rodriguez wandered by the food trucks Sunday evening at the Longview Convention Complex, snacking.
“We came in from Arlington,” said his mother, Carol Rodriguez.
Mateo wore a red, white and blue shirt reading, “someday I will be president.”
“Oh, he will be,” his mother said, laughing.
The Rodriguez family is visiting additional family in the area and said they've come to Longview's Fireworks and Freedom Celebration before.
“We love it,” she said.
Families and friends gathered together again to celebrate, much to the delight of Mayor Andy Mack.
“Last year, we had the fireworks display, and we didn’t get together because of COVID,” Mack told the crowd ahead of Sunday's concert. “Thank you for your patience and for your diligence and all the things that you’ve done to sacrifice.”
He added that the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate and honor those who have sacrificed for this country, to celebrate the nation’s birthday.
Though the celebration was more scaled down than in years past, the convention complex was filled with people dressed head to toe in red, white and blue.
Kara and Aleah Odom were excited for the fireworks and to get to listen to live country music.
“We’re ready for it,” Kara said. “We usually sit in the car to watch the fireworks, so this is our first time inside (the gates).”
Hundreds brought their own lawn and camping chairs to watch the entertainment.
“There’s a lot of energy here,” Kara said. “It’s exciting to be back together again.”
Country musician Mike Ryan was the main performer at Sunday's concert, with Texas native Jon Stork opening. Couples danced and clapped along to the music.
Hundreds more stayed by their vehicles in the complex and the surrounding areas, playing games and waiting for the fireworks to start.