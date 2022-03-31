The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Avalon Fair, Saturday-May 1, weekends only, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. Cost: Adults ages 19 and older $15, students ages 13-18 $10, children ages 4-12 $6, children 3 and younger free, season passes available. Information: https://www.avalonfaire.com/, (903) 985-7633.
East Texas CASA Blue Jeans and Ball Gowns, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Includes food, drinks, silent auction and show. Tickets: $150. Information: www.bluejeansballgowns.com .
Downtown Live Spring 2022, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Covie. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Dalton Days & Wild West Show,” presented by Gregg County Historical Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Fredonia Street in downtown Longview. Event features reenactments of infamous downtown Longview bank robbery. Reenactments: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Longview Craw Fest, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Special guests Turtleman and Turtlegal from Animal Planet’s “Call of the Wildman.” Includes live music, crawfish by the pound with all the fixings, VIP area, games, vendor booths. Tickets: $10 general admission, $30 VIP. Information: https://longviewmall.com/ .