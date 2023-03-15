Residents have a little over a week to sign-up for the third annual Love Longview Day of Service.
The event, which was started by the organization Keep Longview Beautiful in 2021, is a day for volunteers to come together to pick up litter, perform yard work and more across the city. The community-wide initiative encourages residents to work together on one day to make a positive impact in the city.
Kim Casey, Keep Longview Beautiful executive director, said the organization partners with the Longview Police Department's Project 365 which selects a neighborhood in the city that "just need a little extra love."
This year’s event will target a triangular area from U.S. Highway 80 to U.S. 259 to Alpine Road, Casey said. While Love Longview will focus more attention on that area, groups of volunteers also will still be sent throughout the city to clean up and collect litter in other areas of the community.
The last Love Longview event garnered 550 volunteers who collected roughly 5 tons of litter throughout the city, she said.
According to Casey, the city has a litter problem and the event not only offers a way to combat the issue but also provides education about litter prevention and recycling, she said.
"Litter is very costly to the taxpayers and to the city, we have to pay people to that up," she explained. "Also we have to think about when people into our city and want to move or get a job in Longview- that litter is a negative toward that. The cleaner we keep it, the better it appeals to people and the safer our neighborhoods are."
According to Casey, the event, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon April 1, still greatly needs volunteers. Roughly 170 volunteers have signed up, which is almost half of last year’s number. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. March 24 and people can sign up on the organization's website, she said.
Registering for the event is quick and easy and people can either sign up individually or as a group, she said. While the event is scheduled for four hours people don't have to be there the whole time, she said.
"If they just want to spend even an just an hour...we can give you a smaller area....we wanna make it easy for everybody so that we can have a significant impact in Longview," she said.
Cleanup volunteers also will be handing out assistance applications, which Casey said residents who need a little extra help on a project or at their residence can use to apply for assistance. She mentioned elderly residents or veterans who may need help with tasks such as moving tree limbs or collecting natural litter as examples.
The organization will accept applications from residents anywhere in the city, not just this year's designated clean-up area, she said. So far she's received a dozen applications and expects the number to grow as the event draws nearer, she said.
To register to volunteer visit keeplongviewbeautiful.org. For more information call 903-212-4552