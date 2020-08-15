More than 20 Gregg County leaders and activists gathered Friday evening near a monument they say should be moved.
“We’re standing here on the courthouse lawn today, and it’s a place where words like justice and equality should mean something,” Longview Councilwoman Nona Snoddy said. “Today is not a moment. This is a movement for us.”
The news conference organized by the group This is US (united supporters) was in advance of a Monday meeting where Gregg County commissioners are set to discuss and possibly act on the fate of the Confederate statue that stands on the courthouse lawn.
Some people Friday held signs around the monument that read “liberty and justice for all.” Another read, “the Confederates fought to own and dehumanize black people. Take the monuments down!”
“I do want to place emphasis on the fact that we’re not talking about destroying history,” Snoddy said. “We’re just talking about putting it in a place where it would be more appropriate.”
Longview Metro Chamber, Longview NAACP, Longview Ministerial Alliance and Black Lives Matter Longview are part of This is US.
Longview Councilman Wray Wade said taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be used on public property to promote the Confederacy “or anything that divides as a nation, as a city.”
“The Confederate monument, in so many ways, represents that history that is so painful for people who look like me and people that I represent.”
Other speaks Friday noted that governments across the South have removed symbols of the Confederacy from public spaces.
Parkview Baptist Senior Pastor the Rev. LaDarian Brown, who also is a Longview police officer, also is president of Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
“This is US is a collective effort of like-minded individuals and groups to support the welfare of humanity, promote equality and justice and seek to eliminate racism,” he said. “Our goal is to remove this monument and in the process to tell the truthful history of slavery and subjugation of people of color during a dark period. The statue is a monument to white supremacy and honestly has no place on the lawn of a courthouse that’s supposed to stand for justice.”
Brown said the monuments and symbols of the Confederacy represent a romanticized history of a failed cause that supported the right to enslave other human beings.
The monument was erected in 1911 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy at Bodie Park. It was then moved to the courthouse lawn in 1932.
Eddie Towles, owner of Eddie Towles Phone Center, said he didn’t really know what racism was until he moved to Longview from Kansas in the 1970s.
“When I came to Texas, I thought I went back 20 years in time in this town,” he said. “I didn’t come here for that — I came here to start a business.”
He told a story about when, in 2008, then-Sen. Barack Obama was running for president. His business was vandalized after letting the Obama campaign rent a room at his business.
“On that day, I had to make a choice,” Towles said. “I’m going to put everything on the line for what is right.”
Towles said the statue itself isn’t the big problem for him, and he does not believe that it should be destroyed.
“When there are people that put that statue in a higher position than my rights, it needs to go,” he said. Towles reminded the crowd of the history of the country and even Longview — the riots, the lynchings and the atrocities committed.
“On these grounds right here, there was a whipping post,” he said. “If you haven’t read your history, you won’t believe what happened. Here. Longview, Tyler, East Texas, Paris, Texas. I’ve read it. It’s a wonder we can’t see the blood on the ground.”
Towles said there are plenty of good people in Longview, white and black.
“If these statues keep us from being able to work together, to get along, I mean we got to put it behind us,” he said. “They need to go. They’re not that important. They represent wrongdoing.”
The Gregg County Commissioners Court is set to meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the courthouse.