The Christian Women’s Job Corps of Gregg County started in 2019 with a belief that God would provide.
“We didn’t even have a location yet,” board Vice President Susan Green said Wednesday, telling the story of how the nonprofit organization was founded.
Although it was unable to make a public debut until the end of April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Green and Executive Director Julie Wiebracht said they have seen how their prayers have been answered.
“I think the whole process of the Christian Women’s Job Corps has been, for me, a process of surrender,” Wiebracht said. “This is not about me, this is not about what I envision. God does not work my way — he works His own way.”
The mission of the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Gregg County is to encourage women to know Jesus Christ while equipping them with job and life skills in a supportive, Christ-centered environment, according to the organization. The ministry is part of a national organization that includes the Christian Women’s Job Corps and the Christian Men’s Job Corps.
The goal is to start a men’s ministry in Gregg County.
Wiebracht was working in ministry at the Gregg County Jail when she was contacted by the job corps about becoming executive director.
“I had a passion for that work because in my teen years, I really made a lot of mistakes,” she said. “I turned my back on God at a young age and had gone a really, really wild, wild, wild route.”
Wiebracht said she became pregnant at 17, had been using hard drugs, suffered from an eating disorder and was living in an abusive situation.
“That put me in a situation where I was desperate, where I realized my need for Jesus,” she said.
She added that her struggles were similar to those of the women she ministered to at the jail.
“I wasn’t arrested but could have been if I had been caught,” Wiebracht said. “So I had a heart for sharing Jesus with the inmates there.”
She had attended a meeting on behalf of her pastor about forming Christian Women’s Job Corps of Gregg County, and at the time, she said she wasn’t interested in volunteering.
“I was like, you know, it sounds like a good ministry. I might refer one of my inmates or something like that,” Wiebracht said. Green called her, and Wiebracht was unable to return the call for several days, prepared to say that her plate was full between her ministry and working for her husband.
“I finally got around to calling her, and I was standing in my kitchen and I just felt like God was telling me — I didn’t hear an audible voice — but I felt like God was telling me don’t immediately say no,” Wiebracht said.
After thinking on the job, discussing it with her husband and praying about it, she accepted the executive director position.
Green was familiar with the Christian Women’s Job Corps in Henderson, which has been around for about 20 years, as well as other chapters in Tyler and Lindale. When Green and Wiebracht attended training, they both met directors and leaders of other organizations.
Getting a chapter started locally begins with a needs assessment for the community, Green said.
“It’s different here than, say, Henderson,” she said. “We’re not trying to reinvent things that are already happening. We’re trying to fill some gaps.”
Volunteers worked to renovate the rented space at 323 B North High St, which has enough room for a kitchen, lunchroom, offices, classrooms and computer lab and boutique as well as storage and room to grow.
Computers were donated by another job corps location and furniture was donated by other nonprofit groups.
Green said the organization has been able to network with other nonprofit organizations in East Texas to best meet the needs of the community.
“We’re not just a ministry for women who have criminal backgrounds,” Wiebracht said. “Anybody is welcome.”
Free jobs and life skills classes are offered to women 18 and older of all educational levels. At the completion of the program, each woman is paired with a mentor to work with.
Examples of classes offered include skills such as making a resume and interviewing, job coaching, basic computer skills/keyboarding, self-esteem/identity in Christ, freedom from habitual sin, abortion recovery/education, anger/conflict resolution, introduction to exercise and health, healing from abuse, boundaries in relationships, parenting, exploring the Bible, finances and more.
The organization held its official ribbon cutting April 26.
The next semester begins Sept. 14 and will run for 10 weeks, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Lunch is provided.
The current group of women in the program are set to graduate May 15 at Northwood Church in Longview.
Christian Women’s Job Corps of Gregg County also will hold its first celebration fundraiser 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 21 at the Summit Club with dinner and a program, including a silent auction and more. Tickets are available for $25.
For information on the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Gregg County, visit cwjcgreggcounty.org or call Wiebracht at (430) 625-7128.