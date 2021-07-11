Thank you.
That might feel odd as an introduction, but I think it’s entirely appropriate. My name is Tim Thorsen, and I have the honor, and responsibility, of returning to Texas to lead the News-Journal staff as its new editor and as a vice president for M. Roberts Media.
The thank you is for the reception I have already received from people all across town; whether at church, Downtown Live, ArtWalk, or just getting a bite to eat.
I have found the people of Longview to be exceptionally friendly and engaged with what the team at the News-Journal is doing. And what we are doing, and will continue to do, is this: Provide you with quality local journalism that makes Longview and the towns around it better places to live, work and play.
We will go about that in two very important ways:
Serving as an advocate for our people and businesses: I believe this is a wonderful place to live — I wouldn’t have brought my family here if I didn’t think it was. And I believe that it is entirely appropriate for the News-Journal to celebrate our local successes and spread the good word about this place and her people.
Holding officials accountable: The News-Journal has a responsibility to this community that we do not take lightly. We will expect the very best of all the many people who chose, or who have have been chosen, to represent our city. And that includes everyone here at the News-Journal. My promise to you is this: We will be fair. We will be just. And we will be accountable to you, the reader.
But you play a role, as well. My request of you is twofold:
Care about what we do: Continue to read our work. Allow our stories, photographs and videos to move you to action. Let us know when we are doing well. And let us know when you feel like we haven’t lived up to the highest of journalistic standards. You can reach me at tthorsen@ mrobertsmedia.com. I look forward to hearing from you.
Support what we do: Quality journalism is neither easy nor inexpensive. If you have never been a subscriber, consider purchasing a day pass. For 24 hours you can read all our stories online for just 99 cents. If you like what you see, I’d ask you to consider a subscription to our digital, or digital and print products. We have options that cost as little as 53 cents a day for access to everything we do.
Finally, it is my pleasure to announce two other personnel items of note. Justin Wilcox, the publisher of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, was recently promoted to senior vice president of M. Roberts Media. Additionally, Bret Jacomet was recently named vice president of technology for M. Roberts Media. Together, we will work together to ensure the News-Journal remains a publication we can all be proud of.