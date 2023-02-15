Terry Reese, left, presents Clent Holmes, right, with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Clent Holmes speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Clent Holmes watches an honoree video at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese presents Amanda Veasy with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy watches an honoree video at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese, left, presents Evan Dolive, Heather Stevenson and Raven Atkinson with the Greater Longview United Way with a recognition for service to the community at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Evan Dolive, right, speaks after he, Raven Atkinson and Heather Stevenson with the Greater Longview United Way were recognized for service to the community at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese, left, presents Clent Holmes, right, with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Clent Holmes speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Clent Holmes watches an honoree video at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese presents Amanda Veasy with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy watches an honoree video at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese, left, presents Evan Dolive, Heather Stevenson and Raven Atkinson with the Greater Longview United Way with a recognition for service to the community at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Evan Dolive, right, speaks after he, Raven Atkinson and Heather Stevenson with the Greater Longview United Way were recognized for service to the community at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Clent Holmes says he believes a shared purpose can overcome life's challenges and disagreements.
"For the 16 years that I've been (in Longview), I have yet to be disappointed by how we as a community come together and overcome obstacles or create solutions or build on top of what's already been established and just continue to move the ball forward," Holmes said in a video shown Wednesday at the 19th annual Unity Honors Luncheon at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Holmes, executive director of Thrive Longview, and Amanda Veasy, executive director of One Love Longview, were honored at the event as this year's Unity Honors recipients.
The luncheon was held by the city of Longview's Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee.
The Unity Honors recognizes residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding and social justice, according to the city.
Guests wait in line for their meals at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Rolin McPhee speaks at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Rolin McPhee speaks at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Evan Dolive, right, speaks after he, Raven Atkinson and Heather Stevenson with the Greater Longview United Way were recognized for service to the community at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese, left, presents Evan Dolive, Heather Stevenson and Raven Atkinson with the Greater Longview United Way with a recognition for service to the community at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese, left, presents Evan Dolive, Heather Stevenson and Raven Atkinson with the Greater Longview United Way with a recognition for service to the community at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Clent Holmes watches an honoree video at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy watches an honoree video at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese presents Amanda Veasy, right, with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese presents Amanda Veasy with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese, left, presents Clent Holmes, right, with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese presents Clent Holmes, right, with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Clent Holmes speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Clent Holmes speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests wait in line for their meals at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Rolin McPhee speaks at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Rolin McPhee speaks at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Evan Dolive, right, speaks after he, Raven Atkinson and Heather Stevenson with the Greater Longview United Way were recognized for service to the community at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese, left, presents Evan Dolive, Heather Stevenson and Raven Atkinson with the Greater Longview United Way with a recognition for service to the community at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese, left, presents Evan Dolive, Heather Stevenson and Raven Atkinson with the Greater Longview United Way with a recognition for service to the community at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Clent Holmes watches an honoree video at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy watches an honoree video at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese presents Amanda Veasy, right, with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese presents Amanda Veasy with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Amanda Veasy speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese, left, presents Clent Holmes, right, with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry Reese presents Clent Holmes, right, with an award at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Clent Holmes speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Clent Holmes speaks after being named as an honoree at the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity Honors luncheon Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo
City Manager Rolin McPhee told attendees to Wednesday's luncheon that Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award that pays homage to the pillars of the community.
"Those who have blazed the trail to bridge the gap between people from different walks of life, those who have created peace and harmony in its absence while speaking out boldly against any form of injustice," he said.
Videos about Veasy and Holmes played for the crowed before they took to the stage. Each video included testimonials from co-workers, friends and family about the honorees as well as a brief biography.
"Much of Amanda's volunteer work has been with assisting the homeless, food distributions and overall efficacy for underserved communities," according to the video. "Amanda feels it's important to speak out and to offer opportunities for those who may need help dealing with current situations, trauma or pain ..."
City Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks appeared in the video and said Veasy used to say she didn't feel like she belonged at the table in terms of her position in the community, but Brooks told her to build her own table.
The video also detailed Veasy's involvement with the LGBTQ+ community and how a desire to provide free services that were LGTBQ+ friendly ultimately led to her starting the nonprofit One Love Longview.
On stage, Veasy thanked the people who have supported her in her life. She asked her husband and two sons to stand up and said they were the motivation that keeps her going.
Her family makes her want to make the world a better place so her children don't have to work so hard when they get older, Veasy said.
She also thanked Tina Rushing, a counselor at One Love Longview, who she said was instrumental in helping get the organization started and has moved it to where it is today.
Holmes' video started with his quote that as long as he can remember, he's been told by his mother and aunts how good-looking he is — which elicited laughter from the crowd.
"Clent gives credit to his parents and extended family for providing him with a sense of compassion and encouraging him to be a willing participant to make a difference," according to the video.
The video also detailed Holmes' work starting the 1919 Longview Remembrance Project, a group that aims to shine a light on race riots that occurred more than 100 years ago in the city.
After the video, Holmes took to the stage and said every time significant moments happen in his life, it takes a while for the gravity of the situation to hit him.
"It feels as if, literally, I'm watching a movie when I experience things like this," he told the crowd. "If that movie had a title, I'm positive that title would be 'grace,' because there's no explanation for what I experience ... for the love, the support of the people who have trusted me, who have worked alongside me, pushed me, who hold me accountable, who love me."
He also spoke about his wife, Sonya and her impact on his life. He said he feels the safest when he's with her, and she deserves recognition as much as he does.
"She's seen me from one extreme to another. She's seen me chase a wild idea that may not have had fruitfulness in that moment, and because of her I don't consume myself with the possibility of failure," he said.
Also Wednesday, a Special Recognition Award went to the Greater Longview United Way.
I'm Yoleyne Romero and my beat includes city/county government. I'm a graduate from The University of Texas at Tyler with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. I have a dog named Okami that provides endless sunshine in my life.