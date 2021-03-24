Thousands of appointments were added Wednesday for COVID-19 vaccines at the hub in Longview.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System added more than 7,000 vaccine appointments for Sunday and March 31, and about 4,800 of them remained at about noon Wednesday, according to a statement from the health system.
Christus said vaccines are available for anyone 16 or older, and appointments can be made by going to vaccinate.christushealth.org or by calling (877) 335-5746.
Christus Good Shepherd announced Jan. 25 that the health care system had been designated as a vaccine hub for Gregg County. Christus is receiving vaccines from the state and is administering them at the Longview Exhibit Center at the fairgrounds.
According to Christus officials, people with vaccination appointments should follow these guidelines:
Arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring one essential visitor.
Wear loose fitting clothes for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
Masks are required, and people with appointments should bring their own face coverings.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region again dipped below 3% with data released Wednesday by the state.
COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 2.92% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The previous day, the state reported a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 3.09% for the region. The three days prior were all below 3%, some of the lowest rates since June.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported three new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,395 cases and 102 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported four fewer cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,172 positive cases, according to the state, and 104 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday increased by two to 1,315, and the county’s total deaths from the virus remained at 67.
NET Health on Wednesday evening had not updated new cases, recoveries and deaths for Gregg and the six other counties it serves by deadline. The district said previously that it only will update numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.