Thousands of East Texans are without power after storms causing tornado warnings swept through the region Tuesday night.
The AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. at shortly before 6:30 a.m. reported that nearly 46,000 customers were without power after the severe weather swept through the region.
At 7:29 a.m., SWEPCO reported 4,197 customers were without power in Gregg County.
“Damage assessors have reported downed power lines and fallen trees throughout the area,” SWEPCO Director of Communications Carey Sullivan said in a statement.
Longview police after 7 a.m. had part of the 2400 block of Gilmer Road closed to traffic due to low power lines in the area.
“If possible, please seek an alternative route around this area,” police said in a statement on the department Facebook page.
Overnight, Longview police reported that power outages stretched across the city and reminded residents that intersections with traffic signals that are not working should be treated as a four-way stop.
Another round of severe weather is possible in the Longview area today with a slight severe weather risk in the area through 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
“Showers and thunderstorms are expected along a frontal boundary which will move moves across the region today,” NWS said in a hazardous weather statement. “Some of these storms will be severe, with all modes of severe weather possible. Heavy rainfall will also remain a possibility, which could lead to localized flooding.”