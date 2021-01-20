Three men have filed seeking spots on the Spring Hill ISD board in the May election.
Place 7 Trustee and board President Mark White has filed for reelection, while Place 3 Trustee Kyle Stephens is running in a special election for a one-year unexpired term from a vacated position he was appointed to fill.
Also, real estate broker Wayne Noon has filed for to seek the Place 6 spot on the board. Current Place 6 Trustee Frank Bufkin had not filed for reelection as of Tuesday.
Noon owns Noon & Associates Real Estate. He said Tuesday that his father was a school principal, and his mother was a teacher, so he has experience in education. He said he wants to be part of Spring Hill’s success.
“I think it’s a great district, and I just want to help it continue to be the best district in the area,” Noon said. “I’m not unhappy with anything, I just like to give back to the community, and I thought this would give me the chance.”
If elected, Noon hopes to help continue to improve curriculum and offer the best education for students.
White is hoping for a fourth term on the board, which he said would give him a chance to continue the district’s positive direction, transparency and growth.
“I’m proud of the fact that we’re financially in a good position. We’re seeing growth — our test scores have been the highest in East Texas the last several years,” he said. “I think we have one of the best staffs in the state.”
Stephens said he has “gotten a taste for the board,” and he hopes to keep moving forward on the work it has accomplished.
“We’ve talked about doing some long-range facility planning and looking at what the future holds,” he said. “That’s one of the things I’ll probably be involved in.”
Stephens is a civil engineer and owns of Stephens Engineering. He said he wants to use his experience in that area to help the district.
He said he also wants to see the district continue to invest in technology for students, which the COVID-19 pandemic has show is even more necessary.
His wife, Jennifer, graduated from Spring Hill in 2002, and he was two children — Ella in third grade and Hudson in first grade — in the district. Jennifer Stephens also volunteers and subs for Spring Hill ISD.
“I specifically built my office in Spring Hill because I wanted to be here,” Stephens said. “We’re invested in Spring Hill.”
Filing for open seats at cities and schools across the state continues through Feb. 12. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27, and Election Day is May 1.