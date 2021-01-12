A Tuesday afternoon house fire south of downtown Longview that killed three dogs and injured a firefighter is under investigation, officials said.
Longview firefighters responded to a call at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the residence in the 100 block of East Melton Street.
The department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles with a total of 21 personnel.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said there were no residents in the one-story home at the time, and the fire was significant. The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes.
Three dogs died, and one firefighter sustained a minor burn injury, May said. The injured firefighter was treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“It’s most likely a total loss,” May said. “We believe it’s going to be an electrical issue as the cause.”
The recent snow storm had knocked out power in the area. The neighborhood “had been without power for a while,” and it is unclear if it contributed to the fire, May said.