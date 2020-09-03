Three downtown Longview businesses have been named finalists for the 2020 Texas Downtown Association President's Awards.
Alton Plaza/The Petroleum Building was picked as a finalist in the Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration category, according to a statement from the city of Longview. Verabank was chosen as a finalist in the category of Best Downtown Partner, and Silver Grizzly Espresso was named a finalist in the Best Downtown Business category.
The Longview Main Street Program and One Hundred Acres of Heritage nominated the three businesses along with one other.
“Locally, we know that these award finalists are great, but to be able to receive this sort of recognition on a state level is truly an honor,” Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said. “Texas is full of many fantastic downtowns filled with people doing fantastic things — it is very exciting to be recognized for being the best of the best in the state.”
More than 100 entries were submitted in 11 categories from communities across the state, according to the city. Winners will be announced Oct. 27 and 28 in videos on the Texas Downtown Association Facebook page at facebook.com/TexasDowntown .
The award announcements will lead to the kickoff of the virtual 2020 Texas Downtown Conference on Nov. 9 to 12.
The Longview Main Street program has been a finalist for TDA President’s Awards in 2017 (Downtown Live), 2018 (JT Smith/Pelaia Plaza Sculpture Garden) and 2019 (Oil Horse Brewing Company and R.Lacy).