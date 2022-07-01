Three former employees who worked in the charter school system within Longview ISD were jailed Friday on charges related to the abuse of special needs students.
The investigation into the abuse allegations surfaced earlier this year following the unexplained resignation of former East Texas Advanced Academies CEO Cynthia Wise, who also received a $350,000 lump sum payment.
Later, requests for public information as well as information provided by Tyler attorney Shane McGuire revealed the abuse allegations involving special education students. McGuire, who wasn't available for comment on Friday as the three women's arrests surfaced, has said he represents the families of 10 children. He has said the abuse was captured on video and involved at least some non-verbal autistic students.
Multiple indictments were issued in June against Paula Hawkins Dixon, who will turn 59 this month. Dixon, a former teacher's aide, faces three indictments, charging her with a total of 11 counts of injury to a child. The allegations appear to involve 11 different children, who were identified in the indictment by initials and described as being younger than 14.
Cassandra Renee James, 47, former principal at J.L. Everhart Elementary, and Linda Kaye Brown Lister, 60, whose job was described in one school document as “curriculum support” — essentially assistant principal — each were indicted on a single charge of endangering a child. The indictments against them appear to involve the same child, listed by the initials J.G., who was younger than 15. Each charge appears to be related to the same incident on Sept. 7, 2021, when the indictments accuse each woman of placing the child "in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, and physical and mental impairment by swinging a paddle toward and near the head of J.G. and the defendant did not voluntarily deliver J.G. to a designated emergency infant care provider" as required by state law.
The indictments against Dixon also describe an incident involving a child identified as "J.G." — it's not clear if that's the same child as the one mentioned in charges against James and Lister — that occurred on Sept. 2, 2021, along with allegations involving three other children younger than 14.
The indictment alleges she: "intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury to J.G.... by grabbing and pulling and forcing J.G. to and against the wall and ground with the hand of the defendant;" and then on Aug. 20, 2021, the indictment accuses her of striking "G.M." with a stick. In a separate incident from Sept. 22, 2021, she is accused of striking "D.M." with a backpack, and the same day, she is accused of injuring "M.W." by "grabbing and pulling and pushing" the child.
A separate four-count indictment issued this month details allegations involving four children younger than 14 in which Dixon is accused of injuring the children by "striking R.C. with a stick;" "striking and poking G.T. with a stick;" "pulling and forcing A.C. to and against the ground with (her) hand;" and "grabbing and shaking M.P. with (her) hand. ..." The incidents are said to have occurred in August and September 2021.
The final, three-count indictment issued in June against Dixon says she injured three children younger than 14 in August and September 2021 by: "striking K.RO. with (her hand) and with a stick and by pushing K.RO with (her) knee and by sitting on K.RO." She also is accused of using her hand to strike children identified as "K.RE" and "C.R."
East Texas Advanced Academies is a charter school that operates six campuses within Longview ISD. ETAA is not associated with East Texas Charter Schools on Alpine Road in Longview.
ETAA Board President Jud Murray could not be reached for comment.
LISD issued a prepared statement Friday afternoon saying it expects more arrests in the coming days, saying it reported to law enforcement in October 2021 the "suspected mistreatment of students in a life skills classroom at J.L. Everhart Elementary."
Lister and James each were arrested and released from jail on Friday on $25,000 bonds. Dixon was arrested and released Friday on bonds totaling $75,000 on the three indictments.