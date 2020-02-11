From Staff Reports
Three Longview ISD trustees will hold a community meeting about proposed charter expansions for the district at 6:30 tonight at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview.
Place 5 trustee Shan Bauer, Place 6 trustee Ted Beard and Place 7 trustee Troy Simmons plan the question-and-answer meeting that is open to the public.
Six of Longview ISD’s 13 campuses are now Senate Bill 1882 charter schools, and the district has proposed turning the remaining seven campuses into charter schools.