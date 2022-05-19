Three Longview structures have received state recognition for their historical significance.
Former Longview resident Allen McReynolds has helped secure Texas Historical Commission markers for Trinity Episcopal Church and the Boy Scout Troop 201 Hut at Teague Park as well as a Registered Texas Historic Landmark for the Utzman Farm House on West South Street.
McReynolds is chair of the conservation committee for the East Texas Sierra Club and considers himself an amateur historian, he said.
"It is the highest form of environmental conservation when you don't tear down a house and don't send it to a landfill — you're doing recycling," McReynolds said.
Trinity Episcopal Church made its home on Padon Street in Longview in 1935. According to a Facebook post by McReynolds, "the Diocese of Texas followed the expansion of Jay Gould's Texas and Pacific Railroad line across the state, opening mission parish churches as the railroad advanced during Reconstruction in 1871."
At 105 years old, Troop 201 is one of the two oldest Boy Scout troops in the state. Its Scout Hut, as the cabin at Teague Park is known, has stood for almost 80 years.
The cabin was built in phases over the decades. The first phase of the building was constructed as a log cabin for Boy Scouts in 1941. In 1949, a log-built meeting hall was added, and the last portion of the building was constructed out of metal for storage of equipment in 1965.
The hut also was used by Gov. Greg Abbott when he was a member of Troop 201 in the late 1960s.
Since 2021, the Troop 201 Alumni Foundation has been working to improve the condition of the structure, which was officially designated a local historical landmark in 2019.
The Utzman Farm House was built in 1938 for Marvin Utzman and his wife. Four generations of the Utzman family lived in the house before Debbie Fontaine, owner of Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies, purchased the property at West South Street and Texas 31 in 2020.
Her original plan was to build a manufacturing facility for her business and a food truck park, which called for tearing down the Utzman home and another house on the property. However, she ultimately kept the Utzman home after discovering its rich local history hidden inside years of what initially appeared to be junk and trash.
Fontaine is working on restoring the house with the hopes to open what she will call The Sunset Chateau, a formal tea and pie house.
In December, the structure became the city’s 10th Local Historic Landmark.
McReynolds already has started working on two new marker applications, one for the spring that Longview's Spring Hill area is named after and a second that acknowledges the work of the Lions Club of Longview for its efforts volunteering labor and materials for the Scout cabin and amphitheater at Teague Park.
"The more we do markers and draw attention to structures and history, I think the more people are willing to invest in historic properties and not send them to the landfill," he said.
According to McReynolds, there are 1,600 Registered Texas Historic Landmark properties and 23,000 subject markers in Texas.