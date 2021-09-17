Three suspects in a June gas station robbery in Longview “were throwing money and guns out the windows” during a police pursuit, according to court documents.
Jamark Jackson, 23, his brother, Lamark Jackson, 24, and Andre Mason Jr., 20, were indicted June 23 on charges of aggravated robbery in connection with a June 12 incident at EZ Mart on Judson Road. The three men are scheduled for a status hearing 9 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 188th District Court.
Longview police initially arrested Lamark Jackson and Mason on June 12 in connection with the robbery and were looking for a third suspect.
Lamark Jackson was held Friday in the Gregg County Jail under $100,000 bond. Mason was released from jail June 24 on $65,000 bond. Although he is not listed in online jail records, Jamark Jackson posted $75,000 bond July 26 on an aggravated robbery charge.
Officers responded at 2:22 a.m. June 12 to the EZ Mart in the 1900 block of Judson Road, according to police. A reporting party said three men “wearing all black and masks” entered the store with guns and "took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes from the store.”
Shortly after the incident was reported, an officer was searching an adjacent neighborhood and attempted to stop a vehicle that then fled, according to court documents. The officer “advised during the pursuit that occupants in the vehicle were throwing money and guns out the windows.”
According to documents related to Jamark Jackson’s arrest warrant, the vehicle then led police on a pursuit into Gregg County and “stopped in a pond” in the 200 block of Settlers Road.
“The vehicle wrecked out, and police were able to arrest two of the three suspects,” police said in a June statement.
Mason told officers that he was taking Lamark Jackson to a home in Longview when “two others decided to rob the store,” documents show. He said Mason went inside the store to be a lookout and claimed there were four people in the vehicle during the police pursuit.
Lamark Jackson then told officers that Mason and his brother were taking him home to his apartment in Longview from Shreveport and said he said he did not know anything about a robbery. He said his brother was driving when police were chasing them, according to court documents.
Officers found gray cloth gloves on Lamark Jackson and a bright-colored glove on Mason when they were arrested.
“(An officer) reviewed the surveillance video from EZ Mart which showed three subjects wearing dark colored clothing enter the store with firearms,” court documents said. “One of the subjects was wearing a jacket that matched the jacket that Andre was wearing and had on a bright colored glove that matched the one found on Andre. Another subject was wearing all black and gray cloth gloves like the ones found on Lamark.”
Court documents show the third subject’s physical description matched Jamark Jackson.