From staff and wire reports
Public health officials on Friday announced three newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County since Wednesday along with 29 new cases as regional hospitalizations from the virus remained above 15% for the 39th straight day.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the new confirmed cases bring the county’s cumulative count to 5,184 with 91 confirmed deaths. The county’s confirmed recoveries on Friday remained at 3,655. Recent days have seen a slowing of new cases in Gregg County, which led a seven-county area in the rolling rate of new cases in the past week.
The numbers do not include 3,941 probable cases, 2,180 probable recoveries and 73 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Friday, there were 1,438 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates on Friday remained at 11.
The latest state data show COVID-19 patients have taken up more than 15% of hospital capacity in a region that includes Longview and Tyler for 39 straight days.
COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 17.19% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate was up just slightly from Wednesday when it registered 17.01%.
The rate on Tuesday was 19.55% and 20.90% on Monday.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
The state on Friday reported 23 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G, which is an increase of nine from 14 reported Thursday.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday and one additional death. The county has had 9,348 confirmed cases, 6,479 recoveries and 165 fatalities.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported 16 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Thursday and two additional deaths.
The county has had 1,961 cases and 76 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and four additional deaths. The county has had 1,807 positive cases, according to the state, and 74 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by seven for a total of 1,064, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 42.
Statewide
A raging coronavirus outbreak in Laredo, now one of the biggest hotspots in the U.S., is leading to hundreds of new cases a day around the border city as Texas again reported more than 400 new COVID-19 deaths Friday.
The more than 8,900 new cases reported in Webb County, which includes Laredo, over the past two weeks is one of the highest per-capita outbreaks in the country, according to data from John Hopkins University. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that more medical personnel and equipment would be sent to Laredo, where roughly half of all hospitals beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19 — the highest rate of anywhere in the state.
Overall hospitalizations in Texas continued showing potential signs of stabilizing, but the rising toll of new deaths continued to be the worst since the pandemic began. More than 1,200 new deaths have been reported in the past three days alone as January is already set to go down as the deadliest month of the pandemic in Texas.
Abbott said Laredo has received more than 29,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.