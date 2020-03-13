It took more than a week for judges to pick three finalists in an essay contest asking contestants what to do with the former Johnny Cace’s Seafood and Steak House property on East Marshall Avenue in Longview.
Unable to pick a clear winner, the judges named all three as winners.
LeTourneau University student Micah Snyder, local resident Jeffery Flowers and city of Longview Community Services Director Laura Hill submitted winning answers to the question, “How would you like the Johnny Cace’s property to be developed?” according to a representative of the property owner.
Each winner will receive $250.
Property owner Dr. Chris Ihionkhan, City Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, whose District 4 includes the former restaurant site, and Mayor Andy Mack had planned to announce a winner Monday but couldn’t come to resolution, said Whitney Schaap, a consultant representing Ihionkhan.
Two days later, they decided they didn’t have to settle for just one winner.
Snyder offered a detailed concept using a “WeWork-style approach” for a membership-based business office cooperative to target entrepreneurs and start-up efforts.
Flowers offered the idea of a multiuse community center that would host events while also housing a Cace’s memorabilia area to remember the history of the property.
Hill suggested the property be transformed into a partially open-air outdoor food truck and entertainment venue linked to the nearby Cargill Trail.
Ihionkhan plans to send the essays to a firm to put together a feasibility study for future development, Schaap said.
Ihionkhan acquired the 6-acre property through his Longview-based company, Sierra Blue, this past year. His wife, Dr. Akhuini Ihionkhan, has a dental practice next door called Kindle Dental.
“I don’t have any ideas. That’s why we’re doing this,” Chris Ihionkhan said Feb. 2. “I just feel, speaking for a lot of people in this community, they have a lot of respect for the Cace family and what this place meant.”
The contest, which began in early February, asked residents to submit essays of at least 250 words. It attracted 17 essay entries.
“The efforts put forth by our citizens were impressive,” Schaap said.
Johnny Cace’s originally opened downtown in 1949, but the restaurant later moved to 1501 E. Marshall Ave., where it operated until it closed in March 2015. Former owners Cathy Cace and daughter Chelsea Cace have since opened The Cace Kitchen on North High Street.
It was after buying the property that Ihionkhan learned how much respect, love and endearment that the Cace family has among the community, he said.
Many Longview residents gathered at Cace’s for a number of functions, including family celebrations, anniversaries, proposals, receptions, business meetings or weekly patters of dining, according to a statement about the contest.