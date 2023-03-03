Treasures are everywhere this weekend at the 48th annual Zonta Antique Show and Sale at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
This is the eighth year for the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas to host the event that continues Saturday and Sunday. The Zonta Club of Longview previously put on the show for more than 40 years.
Along with more than vendors from 10 states selling jewelry, toys, kitchen wares, paper items and many other types of antiques, the event features the popular Tea Room, with a variety of lunch options and Pie Bar.
The daily lunch menu includes soup, chicken salad, taco salad, fajita chicken salad and hamburgers.
“We usually have right around 50 vendors, and that’s just about the max Maude Cobb can hold,” Terry McJilton, who is co-chairing the event with Janet Simons, said previously.
Door prizes also will be given away throughout the weekend.
“We have wonderful door prizes that are donated from our local people,” McJilton added. “And we will do a door prize every two hours.”
The Antiques Show and Sale usually draws anywhere from 1,100 to 1,500 visitors throughout the weekend, she added.
“This is our one fundraiser, and all the money we make goes to helping women and girls. We donate to the Literacy Council, Heartisans Marketplace, Rahab’s Retreat, House of Hope — a lot of places here in the Longview area,” McJilton said previously. “But it’s also an international club, so we have helped build wells, given immunizations in Africa and we’ve got a wonderful school project going internationally in Madagascar.”
The show continues 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Maude Cobb.
Admission is $10, good all weekend.