A new program at Thrive Longview will offer counseling groups and mental health education for area students.
Thrive Longview is a nonprofit organization that teaches middle school-age students about character development, healthy living and community through a faith-based context, according to the organization.
Jasmine Stoker, program director and licensed professional counselor associate, said the new program is called Transformation Groups and will provide teens with group therapy/counseling.
"It's born out of my experience in counseling and research around therapy groups and benefits that students can get from that, especially middle school-age students," she said.
The first program will run for eight weeks, and each course will focus on a different core value such as community, stewardship and mentorship, Stoker said.
According to Stoker, the courses will offer a number of topics such as how to form an identity of community within Thrive programming; how to model and build safe intimacy and comradery; helping students identify healthy and unhealthy communication; the identification/creation of healthy emotional boundaries; equipping students for healthy conflict resolution inside and outside of programming; teaching coping skills; and providing a common language for programming on emotional regulation.
Local organizations will partner with Thrive Longview to provide assistance through licensed counselors, including the East Texas Counseling Group, Hope Road Counseling and East Texas Eating Disorder Specialists, she said.
Each weekly class lasts an hour and 15 minutes, and the program is eight weeks, Stoker said.
The program costs $80 a month or $20 a week and includes individual and group counseling services, she said.
"Our first group focuses on community, the next group on stewardship and the last one on mentorship," Stoker said. "So after eight weeks, we do a graduation from that group, and then we'll take a break for about three weeks."
The community group is set to kick off Jan. 9, while the stewardship group also will take place in the spring and will be followed by the mentorship group in the summer.
Stoker believes the programs are needed because middle school is a hard time for teens to be navigating their emotions, and the program will offer a safe space for them to form connections and bonds, she said. Students will learn how to interact with each other safely and then take home what they've learned to their parents.
"What I’ve learned in studying is about 75% of people that receive help in group see benefits in their emotional standing outside of it, and so being able to offer mental health education in a way that caters specifically for our students for a price point that is accessible is our heart behind creating this program," Stoker said.
For information or to register, call (903) 574-1810 or email info@thrivelongview.org .