Jordan Wofford, 12, gets picked on at school sometimes, but being part of the Thrive360 program helps him stand up for himself.
"The talks that we have are about life and how we’re going to go through stuff," he said. "We have a lot of fun here; we play basketball, we do sports, we go swimming on Friday."
Jordan is one of about 50 students who participate in the Thrive360 summer program. Jonathan Jehorek, a founding director of the program, said Thrive360 aims to help students in sixth through eighth grade with their identity.
"We’re really shooting for kids to be able to develop their sense of identity, decision-making and their aim in life," he said. "In the midst of all these other activities, we talk about who are they, the false concepts of who they might be (that) they take from the environment and who are they really in a biblical sense, as well."
Thrive360 is a nonprofit, Christian faith-based program serving local children, its website states. The program is an initiative from Paula Martin Jones Charities.
The eight-week summer program cost each camper $25. The 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday sessions began June 10 and will end Aug. 2. The students get breakfast and lunch, provided by Longview ISD's summer feeding program, Jehorek said.
For students with good behavior, the summer's events will end with a trip to a Texas Rangers game on Aug. 4, Jehorek said.
Throughout the summer, students must meet discipline standards. He said three levels of offenses each have a different punishment: physical activities, burpees — a type of exercise — and wall sits, with more serious offenses possibly leading to suspension.
Program director Shamir Davis designed the disciplines, Jehorek said.
"We do try to find ways around suspending, so we have them do something physically fit," he said. "Burpees, for example, it’s something you don’t want to do, but it will help you physically at the same time. Do they want to do it? No. Will it help them in the long run? Yes, so it’s like a Catch-22."
Providing structure for the students helps improve behavior and decrease discipline issues, Davis said.
"A few of them come from broken homes," he said. "When they come here and they know what they’re going to do each and every day, it really changes them."
Each day, the youths in the program start the day with a discussion about a block from the Wooden Pyramid of Success, Jehorek said. Thursday's block was poise.
"We focus on not being the best, but being the best you can be," he said.
The group then rotates to a sports class and a fundamental fitness session.
Program Director Clent Holmes teaches the functional fitness session. Each day, he does a WOD — workout of the day — with the students.
"I teach them things that help them in everyday life — how to move safer, move better — and really I want them to develop an appreciation for moving," he said. "Whether they decide to go sports specific, if they never play a sport in their life, I really don’t care. I just want them to understand for their quality of life, they need to move well."
Holmes brings the lesson of poise into his session, too, by challenging the youths to maintain poise and control even in the midst of fatigue.
Mikayla Smith, a volunteer with the program, said the students appreciate it more as the summer goes on.
"I tell them, 'Even if you don’t want to be a professional athlete, the discipline you learn in this program can be used in life,'" she said. "Discipline and hard work will go with you in life, no matter what."
While the summer program will end soon, Jehorek said when school starts later in August, the after-school program will begin.
Longview ISD currently buses students to the after-school program, and Jehorek said they are working with Pine Tree ISD to possibly do the same. Students in the after-school program are fed and stay until 7 p.m.
The program will partner with Longview ISD's Just Keep Livin' after-school program to funnel middle school students into the high school program, Jehorek said.
Overall, Jehorek said the program wants to teach students what the back of their staff shirts say: "Everything you do matters."
"We’re trying to impress upon the kids that every decision matters in some way," he said. "It matters for good or for not good; it either takes you toward your aim or not toward your aim. Everything has a consequence, no matter how small it is."