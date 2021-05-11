It likely will take a day or two for the Longview area to dry out after storms Monday and Tuesday caused some flooding across the region.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through this morning Gregg, Smith, Harrison, Rusk, Panola and Upshur counties.
“Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas,” NWS Shreveport said in a statement, adding that heavy rainfall also could lead to flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
The Longview Police Department said Tuesday morning that flooding had forced a road closure at West Fairmont Street and Bill Owens Parkway as well as the closure of a river bridge in the 1300 block of Sabine.
And the city of Gladewater issued an alert Tuesday morning closing the public boat ramps at Lake Gladewater because of a high water level. The city said the ramps “will remain closed until water levels have returned to normal.”
“Very heavy rainfall has been observed over the past 48 hours across portions of the region resulting in saturated soils,” the weather service said Tuesday. Rainfall totals in the area ranged from 2 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts.
As of 4:15 p.m., 1.75 inches of rain was reported in Longview, according to the weather service.
National Weather Service Shreveport Meteorologist Marty Nayneus said the flooding and river levels should recede after the rain tapers off early this morning.
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 3,300 AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. customers were without power across the service area. In Gregg County, 1,545 outages were reported.
Cloudy skies but dry weather is expected today before clearing to sunny skies Thursday with a high in the lower 70s.
Sunny skies are likely to continue Friday and Saturday with high temperatures upper 70s to lower 80s.
Thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday.