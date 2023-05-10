Tickets are available to purchase online for the 38th season of the Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College.
The festival is set June 29 to July 30 in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
This year’s productions are:
“The Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare;
“Lear” by William Shakespeare;
“Something Rotten!” (musical) by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell with music and lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick;
“Pride & Prejudice” by Jane Austin, adapted by Melissa Leilani Larson;
“Charlotte Collins” by Grace Abele; and
“Todrick the Not-so-Terrible” (children’s show) by Grace Abele.
For information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.texasshakespeare.com .