Tickets remain for "The lighter side of life," a Tuesday night steak dinner benefit featuring Dennis Swanberg to benefit the House of Hope in Longview.
Swanberg, known as "America's minister of encouragement," will headline the benefit from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Reserve, 7725 U.S. 259 in Longview. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com .
Each ticket sold will help House of Hope continue to reunite families, help women gain independence from addictions, provide help for those going through tough times and struggling with homelessness.
For information, go to ahopeforwomen.org .