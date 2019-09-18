It's arrived.
A time capsule designed to preserve Longview mementos for 100 years was opened Wednesday after arriving this past week to the city's Development Services Department.
City Planner Angela Choy and Development Services Director Michael Shirley on Wednesday morning pulled the 3-foot-tall, nearly 3-foot-wide, 11-inch-deep, stainless steel container from its box.
"It's large — larger than I thought it would be," Choy said. Choy is liaison to the Historic Preservation Committee, which purchased the capsule that, once filled with items from Longview residents, will be buried at 10 a.m. on May 8 outside the Longview Public Library.
The capsule won't be opened for another century.
"We figured we'll still have a library in 100 years," Hill said.
The capsule burial is one of dozens of activities planned to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Longview in May 1870. Many of the activities are being coordinated by the Longview 150 Committee.
"We can store some history in that thing," Community Services Director Laura Hill, who is staff liaison to the Longview 150 Committee, said after seeing the capsule.
Residents have until March 1 to submit items that could be included in the capsule. Meanwhile, Historic Preservation Committee members are reaching out to many of the city's longstanding businesses and organizations.
Anyone wanting to know more about what can be placed in the capsule is asked to email Choy at planning@longviewtexas.gov .
The Longview 150 Committee met Wednesday afternoon and scheduled its next meeting for 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at City Hall.
Longview 150 t-shirts are on sale in an assorted of colors and sizes for $20 at both the Longview Public Library and at the Gregg County Historical Museum. They will also be on sale outside the museum during Art Walk on Oct. 10, Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said.
To learn more about the Longview 150 celebration, go to longviewtexas.gov/3577 .