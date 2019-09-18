It's arrived.
A time capsule designed to preserve Longview mementos for 100 years was opened Wednesday after arriving this past week to the city's Development Services Department.
City Planner Angela Choy and Development Services Director Michael Shirley on Wednesday morning pulled the 3-foot-tall, nearly 3-foot-wide, 11-inch-deep, stainless steel container from its box.
"It's large," Choy said. Choy is liaison to the Historic Preservation Committee, which purchased the capsule that, once filled with items from Longview residents, will be buried outside the Longview Public Library next spring and won't be opened for another century.
The capsule burial is one of dozens of activities planned to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Longview in May 1870. Many of the activities are being coordinated by the Longview 150 Committee.
The committee meets at 2 this afternoon at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
"We can store some history in that thing," Community Services Director Laura Hill, who is staff liaison to the Longview 150 Committee, said after seeing the capsule.
Residents have until March 1 to submit items that could be included in the capsule. Meanwhile, Historic Preservation Committee members are reaching out to many of the city's longstanding businesses and organizations.
To learn more about the Longview 150 celebration, go to longviewtexas.gov/3577 .