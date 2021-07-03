HENDERSON — Families lined up Saturday along East Main Street in Henderson for the city's annual Third of July parade.
Kathy Griffin, owner of Covenant Antiques on North Jackson Street, took pictures of her great-grandchildren in front of a Henderson Fire Department firetruck.
“We’re excited,” Griffin said before the parade. “This is our first time doing the Fourth of July here.”
Three-year-old Alexander Gonzales had his picture taken with the fire engine before the parade, kicking off his family’s holiday weekend.
“We have a whole weekend planned,” said his mother, Kimberly Skinner. “We’re excited for the weekend’s festivities.”
Dozens of spectators waved flags as classic cars drove through downtown Henderson along with antique fire engines.
Lee and Peggy Scoggins brought their 2-year-old dog Lola to the parade.
"We love seeing the old cars," Peggy Scoggins said.
Though the parade was smaller this year, Mayor J.W. “Buzz” Fullen said he was happy to see families out after more than a year without events due to COVID-19.
“This was good for after COVID (lockdown),” he said. "It's time to celebrate and have fun."
In 2019, Fullen said the parade and gathering was “outstanding.”
“Of course, it was 200 degrees then,” he said, laughing. “Today, the weather was perfect.”
Clouds, a nice breeze and temperatures in the 80s made the parade comfortable for all involved.
“We’re all very happy that we can get out and enjoy our freedom and enjoy the freedom from COVID, actually,” Fullen said.
The parade is typically focused toward children with floats and cyclists.
“We’re not doing it to impress anyone — we’re doing it just to have fun and celebrate the holiday,” Fullen said.
This year’s parade signals the “slow return to normal.”
“It’ll be big next year,” Fullen said.
Henderson firefighters Bruce Bommarito and Chance Jennigs said they were glad to be out with the community again.
“We felt displaced last year,” Jennings said.
“This is great to see,” Bommarito said.