The sound of simultaneous thuds could be heard Thursday throughout Oil Bowl Lanes in Longview as athletes of Special Olympics Texas rolled their bowling balls down the lanes in tandem.
Area 7 of Special Olympics Texas — which encompasses East Texas — held its 2022 Bowling Competition for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Program Director Gretchen Reeves said it felt great to have the event back in person and bring the athletes back together.
"It's so good to just be able to have all our athletes in the same building again, competing against each other," she said. "I know they really missed it."
This year a new initiative known as Play Unified was incorporated into the event that pairs "typical peers" with Special Olympic athletes so they can play together on the same team, Reeves said.
The event was set for Thursday and Friday with about 13 teams and a combined 230 athletes signed up between both days, she said.
In preparation, athletes had to practice for eight weeks leading up to the competition, Reeves said. The coaches for each team would log the athletes' scores and submit them on an entry form to determine their qualifying scores, she said.
"Then based on that qualifying score and their age and their gender, we put them into different heats so that way they're bowling against other school districts or other teams," but athletes are kind of on the same level, Reeves said.
Each team was set to bowl two games, of which their score would be taken and then awards passed out, she said.
Reeves said it's important to provide the athletes this kind of opportunity because they live and are a part of the community.
"They practice hard for this competition, so it’s really a chance for them to come out and just showcase their skills, and I think it’s important for the community to support them and come out and show their love for them ‘cause like I said, they’re just as much a part of the community as anyone," she said.
The Spare Me team was with the Pineywoods Power delegation from the Nacogdoches/Lufkin area. Coach Alice Carrell said this is the first year the team has competed in the event, and members were looking forward to getting started.
"Where we live it’s rural, and they don’t have a lot of Special Olympic teams or anything, so we just thought, 'Well, we’ll just start one so our girls can build friendships and stay active,' " Carrell said.
The team of all girls had fun practicing for the competition and was excited to participate, she said.
Another team that had done its fair share of preparation was 11 athletes who had come with the Autism and Behavior Analysis Team in Longview. Director of Clinical Operations Paige VanMeter said the team's first time participating in a Special Olympics event was this past year at a track and field competition.
This was the team's first time competing in the bowling tournament, which she said the athletes were looking forward to.
"Coming into the clinic this morning, it's like a bit electric in the air," VanMeter said. "We've been practicing hard, and they've been keeping track of their scores and they know exactly how they're 'gonna do, and I think it's 'gonna be great. They're really excited."
VanMeter added she believes it's important to celebrate and cheer the athletes on just like any other children who participate in competitions.
"For our kids to be the center of attention and for us to have this kind of coverage and for parents to get to come and see their kids participate and shine in something, it’s so neat. It’s just not an opportunity they get all the time," she said.