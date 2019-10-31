Halloween is a festive evening for children to don costumes, walk down streets, knock on doors and say “trick or treat” before their bags are loaded with candy.
However, parents need to take measures to make sure their children are safe to prevent a fun evening from becoming a horror story.
An estimated 41 million people are expected to go trick-or-treating today, according to State Farm. The insurance company said children also are more than twice more likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman urged caution.
“This is meant to be a fun, family time for kids,” Lt. Josh Tubb said. “The last thing you want is an unnecessary incident to ruin it for your kids.”
Tubb, State Farm and Chief Jimmy Purcell of the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department offered tips to make sure Halloween is safe:
■ With darkness coming earlier, it is a good idea to take children trick-or-treating beginning at 5:30 to 6 p.m., Purcell said. He said homeowners begin turning off their outside lights between 8 and 9 p.m.
■ Go trick-or-treating with a group or accompanied by an adult, Purcell said. He said a number of parents who participate in a group will park on a street, let the children out to knock on doors, then drive to another street.
■ Carry a flashlight or wear reflective tape on costumes so they will shine in car lights, Purcell said.
“And they just have to be mindful of all the traffic,” he said.
■ Avoid accepting fruit “because you don’t know what can be in it,” Purcell said.
■ Parents need to inspect candy before their children eat it to make sure its packaging has not been tampered with, and discard any pieces that appear to be questionable, Tubb said.
■ Walk against traffic on streets without sidewalks.
■ Make sure costumes and shoes are the correct size to prevent tripping.
■ Use face paint and leave the masks at home, because they obstruct vision.
■ Visit only well-lit homes and avoid dark streets.
■ As an alternative to knocking on doors, attend Halloween events where candy is handed out.