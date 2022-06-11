In the wake of recent mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, New York, about 40 people in downtown Longview joined Saturday with thousands around the nation to protest gun violence.
“This is a direct result of mass shootings,” said local March for Our Lives organizer Adam Farmer. “The Uvalde shooting is what sparked this one to happen.”
Farmer said more than 450 marches were planned Saturday in cities across the country seeking to increase pressure on Congress to enact meaningful federal gun control reform.
March for Our Lives was formed in 2018 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 14 students and three adults were killed.
During a speech to the small crowd gathered at Heritage Plaza, Farmer yelled “Bang!”, and a group of children gathered around the stage fell to the ground as if they had been shot. Later, Farmer’s daughter, Maddison, read a story she wrote describing a shoot shooting.
Farmer then lead the group to the Gregg County Courthouse and around the downtown area chanting slogans such as, “More books, less bullets,” and “Hey, Hey Greg A., how many kids did you kill today?”
“This is not a partisan event," Farmer said. “We’re not out here as liberals, conservatives, Democrats or anything like that. We’re out here as humans — as Americans who are tired of seeing the bloodshed.”
Farmer hopes the events will lead to “common sense” gun laws, age restrictions, waiting periods and red-flag laws.
“We’re not trying to take anyone’s gun away; nobody wants to take guns away,” he said. "We’re just hoping to see some common sense gun laws being pushed. … The biggest one to me is safe storage laws. Just like you’re required to register and insure your car, you should be required to do the same with a gun and keep it locked up and out of the hands of people who have no business having it.
“We want our legislators to listen,” he said, ”and understand that Longview isn’t just all about guns and that we have concerned citizens here that are concerned for the safety of their children, concerned for the safety of their parents, their grandparents, their siblings. People are just scared to go into public because you never know when someone with a gun that doesn’t need to have a gun could just start shooting.”